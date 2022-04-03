New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $98.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.37 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

