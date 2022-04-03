New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 12,450 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.22.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

