NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.20

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 234041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEX. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.43.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $1,082,387.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

