Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NLSN. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

NLSN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. 14,341,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,270. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Nielsen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

