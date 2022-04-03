NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 22,800 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 13.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $516,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $209,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,373.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

