NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 4,600 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $20,541,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,226,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $198.22 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

