NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

