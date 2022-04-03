NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 663.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $256,873,000 after acquiring an additional 132,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 870,972 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $29.42 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.