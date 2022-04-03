NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.56 Million in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 114,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qualys by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Qualys by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.