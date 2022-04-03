NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 21,400 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,256.3% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anaplan stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25.
PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.
In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Anaplan Profile (Get Rating)
Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
