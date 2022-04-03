Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives €6.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.08 ($6.68).

Several research firms recently commented on NOKIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.03) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.77) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.81) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.19) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.54).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

