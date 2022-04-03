Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOMD. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,537,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 119,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

