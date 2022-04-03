Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $281.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 483,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,958,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after buying an additional 121,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.93. 210,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson has a 12-month low of $197.20 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

