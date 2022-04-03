Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NTRS stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.55. 735,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,474. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.44. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,474,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,961,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

