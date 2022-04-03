Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

