NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE NWE traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,377. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

