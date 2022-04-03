Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

