Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $204.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.86.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NVAX opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novavax has a 52-week low of $65.82 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.24.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 89.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 11.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 56.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

