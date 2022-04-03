Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.91. 941,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $265.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.