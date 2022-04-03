NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Up 24.2% in March

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 864,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

DNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in NOW by 16.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NOW by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NOW by 28.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. NOW has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.85 and a beta of 1.82.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOW will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

