Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $149.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

