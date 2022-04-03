Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Shares of NTR opened at $103.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.