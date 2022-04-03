NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $168.74 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.