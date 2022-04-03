O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) & Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Critical Review

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for O2Micro International and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atomera has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.28%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares O2Micro International and Atomera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $101.10 million 1.17 $12.11 million $0.39 10.67 Atomera $400,000.00 755.59 -$15.71 million ($0.70) -18.46

O2Micro International has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 11.98% 12.89% 10.68% Atomera N/A -47.70% -41.44%

Summary

O2Micro International beats Atomera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Atomera (Get Rating)

Atomera, Inc. engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

