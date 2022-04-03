Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $18.30 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $150.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 644 shares of company stock valued at $12,226 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth $390,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 37.0% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,841,000. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.