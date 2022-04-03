ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get ObsEva alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OBSV. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.81.

OBSV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 343,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ObsEva by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.