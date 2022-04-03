Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,961. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

