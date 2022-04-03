Offshift Market Capitalization Hits $23.85 Million (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Offshift has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $23.85 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $4.90 or 0.00010572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,323.76 or 0.99932701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00028173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

