OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 1,808,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,705. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 61,844 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.