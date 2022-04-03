Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.13.
Shares of OLLI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.85. 948,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,838. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
