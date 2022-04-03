Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of OLLI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.85. 948,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,838. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

