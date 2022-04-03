Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.66

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.66 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 3.64 ($0.05). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,056,271 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.66. The company has a market cap of £7.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
