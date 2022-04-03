Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 60,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 67,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $100,916,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

