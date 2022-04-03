Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of ONTX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 76,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

