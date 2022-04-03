One Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,885,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,050,576. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

