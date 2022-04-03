One Capital Management LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

VNQI traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $52.70. 241,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,574. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47.

