One Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 47,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,284. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

