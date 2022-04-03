One Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,629,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,379,330. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.