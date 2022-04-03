One Capital Management LLC Sells 413 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after buying an additional 144,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 440,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $37.02. 4,332,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,666,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.