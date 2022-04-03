One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.99 and its 200 day moving average is $373.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

