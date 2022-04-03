OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $100,928.88 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $100,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.