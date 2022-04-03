OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $100,928.88 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $100,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.
See Also
