Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $108.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ONTO traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 163.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 94.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $265,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

