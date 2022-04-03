Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Ooma has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

