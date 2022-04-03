Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OGEN opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
Oragenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.