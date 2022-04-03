Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Given New €9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.
Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.
Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.