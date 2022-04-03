Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Given New €9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 558,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,296,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 374,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orange by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 338,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

