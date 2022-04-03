Orbs (ORBS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.58 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $265.20 million and approximately $21.58 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003593 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00039068 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00108392 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
Orbs Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “
Orbs Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
