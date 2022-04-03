Orcadian Energy’s (ORCA) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
ORCA stock opened at GBX 43.02 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of £27.43 million and a P/E ratio of -19.55. Orcadian Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.55 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.50 ($0.78).
Orcadian Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
