Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ORC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of ORC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,233. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.41%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 41.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

