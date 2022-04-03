ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CFO Dominic Piscitelli Buys 60,000 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) CFO Dominic Piscitelli bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 376,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 140,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 211,929 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 227,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.