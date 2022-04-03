ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CFO Dominic Piscitelli Buys 60,000 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) CFO Dominic Piscitelli bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ORIC stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.32.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.
ORIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.