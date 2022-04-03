Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $102.93 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.49 or 0.07521370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,461.51 or 0.99830127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046697 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 103,469,790 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

