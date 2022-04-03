Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.44.

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 86,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

